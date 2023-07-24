Man dead after 2-vehicle crash in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Polk County Sunday.

According to information from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation - Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Spooner Post, on July 23, 2023, at 3:32 p.m. the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 8 at Pinewood Road. A trapped driver was removed from one of the vehicles. Both east and west bound lanes were shut down. The driver was airlifted to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, and later died due to their injuries suffered.

The driver is identified as 83-year-old Kenneth Golden of Amery, Wis.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.

