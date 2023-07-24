Man hospitalized after falling out of hot air balloon, police say

FILE - Police said the man who fell was a volunteer for the Balloon Glow and Laser Show at the...
FILE - Police said the man who fell was a volunteer for the Balloon Glow and Laser Show at the Guilford Fairgrounds in Connecticut.(jakkapan21/Getty Images Pro via Canva)
By Zoe Strothers, Kristina Russo and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUILFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A person was injured after falling out of a hot air balloon in Connecticut on Sunday night, officials said.

According to the Guilford Police Department, officers responded to the Balloon Glow and Laser Show at the Guilford Fairgrounds at 9:42 p.m. for reports of an injured person who fell from a hot air balloon.

Police said the man who fell was a volunteer for the event.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

Police said the fall is still under investigation. Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the vehicle pursuit, there were speeds of around 100 mph.
Eau Claire teen involved in rollover crash
Wisconsin's oldest jail house in Buffalo City, WI
History gems that can be found in Buffalo County
Plane crash in Fond du Lac County near Waupun
Plane crash between Brandon and Waupun in Fond du Lac County
This photo provided by North Slope Borough shows an aerial view of a shallow lake where a...
Dive team deployed after helicopter crashes into Alaska lake; all 4 on board presumed dead
Rebecca Cooke held her first campaign event in Eau Claire, focusing on expanding Medicare,...
Rebecca Cooke hosts a “Cooke out” campaign kickoff event

Latest News

Investigators dig up the backyard of the Gilgo Beach murder suspect
America Ferrera, from left, Simu Liu, Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig...
With ‘Barbie,’ Greta Gerwig breaks a box office record for female directors
LNL: North Korea Fires Missile After U.S. Sub Arrives in South Korea
Ambulance
Man hurt after motorcycle crash in Pierce County
FILE - Bad news: Ticks are becoming more plentiful.
Ticks are a growing problem. Here’s how to avoid them