Man hurt after motorcycle crash in Pierce County

TOWN OF UNION, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Pierce County Sunday.

According to information from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on July 23, 2023, around 9:31 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office was informed of a motorcyclist that hit a deer on County Road ZZ near 370th Avenue in the Town of Union.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says it was determined that a motorcycle driven by a 34-year-old Arkansaw, Wis. man had been traveling northbound on County Road ZZ when the motorcycle hit a deer. The motorcycle then overturned.

The man was flown to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minn. by Mayo Air Ambulance Service with undetermined injuries.

