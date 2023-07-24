New website helps inform people about the APRN Modernization Act

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Senator Patrick Testin (R-Stevens Point) is working to bring more awareness to a bill that’s been introduced several times over for nearly the last ten years called the APRN or Advanced Practitioner Registered Nurse Modernization Act.

The goal of the bill is to make it easier for APRNs to practice in underserved areas.

APRNs have extra education to provide care to patients, but they run into a lot of barriers when they want to work independently from a physician.

“Go out and get a permission slip from a physician to actually do their jobs and in some cases, APRNs are spending hundreds if not thousands of dollars to send a check to a doctor just to do their job who might not even be within a hundred miles,” said Sen. Testin.

Another issue Sen. Testin brought up is the process to get approval is long and sometimes physicians just say no to a request. He said this can hurt rural communities where there is a shortage of care providers.

“It can be very difficult for individuals to even get basic medical attention,” Sen. Testin said. “So what we are trying to do again, is to increase access to care where these APRNs help fill a void.”

Not everyone may know this difficulty, which is why a website was created to help everyone know how they are affected.

“People can learn about the legislation, they actually read testimonials from APRNs and get their firsthand knowledge and experience out in the field, and then also allows individuals to sign the petition, whether you’re already an APRN or a supporter or a patient,” added Sen. Testin.

The bill was first introduced in 2015 and has been reintroduced several times since then.

Gov. Tony Evers vetoed it last year, but Sen. Testin said he and other lawmakers including Sen. Rachael Cabral-Guevara (R-Appleton), and Rep. Gae Magnafici (R-Dresser) made changes to the bill in hopes that this time the Governor will sign it.

“The Governor wants four years training requirement before an APRN can practice independently within our legislation we are at two,” said Sen. Testin.

However, he knows how important this bill is for Wisconsinites and is willing to make a compromise.

“I am willing to go to three years and the reason I won’t go to four is because Wisconsin would be the only state in the country that would require four years training requirements for APRNs to practice independently,” said Sen. Testin.

Sen. Testin says this bill has bipartisan support. The next step is for the bill to be voted on by the Senate Committee on Health before going fully to the Senate. It has yet to be introduced in the Assembly.

To learn more about the APRN bill, visit legis.wisconsin.gov/senate/24/testin/aprn/home/.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.