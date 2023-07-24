Rising temperatures and humidity will lead to excessive heat later this week

The weekend has finished up on a dry and hazy note with the return of Canadian wildfire smoke. There are currently no air quality alerts in effect for Wisconsin but if you do have significant respiratory issues, it may be best to limit your time outdoors as the air is a bit heavy with reduced visibility. Not much change is expected through tonight, with a weak cold front slowly dropping down from the north. It will be partly cloudy with lows down near 60. This final week of July will come with the hottest weather the summer has produced so far as the northern edge of the western heat dome slides into the Plains. As this happens, the upper level flow will initially flatten out, which should push most of this smoky air to the east. The cold front will be stretched through the state on Monday and may produce a few scattered thunderstorms. Otherwise it will be a dry and warmer day as temperatures rise through the 80s with light southwest winds.

A weak front will be across the state (weau)

The front will nearly dissipate on Tuesday, but is expected to become a warm front and slowly lift back to the north. This will leave us in weak south and southeasterly flow. Meanwhile the northern edge of the heat ridge will expand eastward, and with plenty of sunshine we are expecting temperatures to reach above 90. The heat will only build as we head into Wednesday and Thursday with southwest flow out ahead of the next approaching front. Dew points will also surge, rising through the 60s up to around 70, and with temperatures in the 90s, we are likely looking at the first triple digit heat indexes of the year. These conditions may lead to heat related illness so plan ahead and be aware of these conditions, especially if you work outdoors. Thursday will likely be the hottest day with air temperatures even pushing up close to 100 degrees. The front is then expected to arrive, which may trigger a few stray storms by late Thursday. As the front slowly sags to our south we expect a gradual cool down into next weekend.

