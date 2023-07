EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Arcadia 19U Legion Baseball defeated Osseo 14-2 to clinch the Class A regional title and clinch a spot in the state tournament.

The Eau Claire 17U legion team defeated Sheboygan to advance in the state tournament.

Also, the Eau Claire Express dropped their third straight game to the La Crosse Loggers.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.