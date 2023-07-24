Volunteers needed for ‘Point-in-Time Homeless Count’

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Western Dairyland Community Action Agency is in need of volunteers July 26, 2023, to count the number of people staying outside.

According to information from the City of Eau Claire, the Point-in-Time Homeless Count is beneficial in providing information about area resources to people experiencing homelessness, and also provides data to funders.

Additional information and sign up is available online HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.