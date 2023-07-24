WATCH LIVE: Testimony begins in Taylor Schabusiness murder trial

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The trial for a high-profile murder in Green Bay resumed with the first testimony Monday at the Brown County courthouse.

Action 2 News is streaming gavel-to-gavel coverage of Taylor Schabusiness’s trial online at wbay.com/breaking. NOTE: The video feed will switch away when there’s a risk of showing jurors. We’ll also try to avoid showing graphic evidence but testimony may be disturbing to some viewers.

Schabusiness didn’t show any emotion as the court heard the 911 call from victim Shad Thyrion’s mother and the mother’s boyfriend about discovering Thyrion’s severed head in a 5-gallon bucket in the basement.

The dispatcher, who said officers were on their way, asked the mother if it could be a fake head. He asked if she saw blood when she was in the basement and she said no. The first officer on the scene testified he found a human head, confirmed it with a second officer, and called for more officers. In bodycam video shown to the court, the officer said there was “quite a bit of blood.” Schabusiness seemed to watch the officer’s bodycam video with interest.

Schabusiness’s defense attorneys failed a number of times to convince the judge she’s not competent to face trial, including Friday hours before jury selection. A jury of 12 plus 4 alternates -- 9 women and 7 men -- is hearing Schabusiness’s trial.

There is potential for two phases in the trial. In the first one, jurors will decide if she’s guilty of three felony charges in Thyrion’s death in February 2022. If the jury finds her guilty on any of the charges, the second phase will focus on whether she was responsible for the crime or suffered from a mental disease or defect.

The court scheduled one week for the trial, ending Friday.

We will also first alert you to new developments in the courtroom on-air and online.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.