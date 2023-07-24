Woman killed in house fire in Town of Dewey

Fire Truck
Fire Truck(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF DEWEY, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is dead after a house fire early Sunday morning.

According to information from the Ladysmith Fire Department, on July 23 at 1:35 a.m. the Department responded to a structure fire at N6114 Washey Lane in the Town of Dewey, about five miles northeast of Ladysmith.

The Ladysmith Fire Department says crews arrived to find the house was totally engulfed in flames. The fire was brought under control within an hour. One occupant, a 79-year-old woman from Ladysmith, was found dead inside the home. The name of the woman is not being released at this time.

The house sustained extensive damage and is considered a total loss. There were no other injuries reported.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the vehicle pursuit, there were speeds of around 100 mph.
Eau Claire teen involved in rollover crash
Wisconsin's oldest jail house in Buffalo City, WI
History gems that can be found in Buffalo County
Plane crash in Fond du Lac County near Waupun
Plane crash between Brandon and Waupun in Fond du Lac County
This photo provided by North Slope Borough shows an aerial view of a shallow lake where a...
Dive team deployed after helicopter crashes into Alaska lake; all 4 on board presumed dead
Rebecca Cooke held her first campaign event in Eau Claire, focusing on expanding Medicare,...
Rebecca Cooke hosts a “Cooke out” campaign kickoff event

Latest News

Ambulance
Man hurt after motorcycle crash in Pierce County
Taylor Schabusiness listens to opening statements at her trial in Green Bay
WATCH LIVE: Testimony begins in Taylor Schabusiness murder trial
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 7/24/2023 6 a.m.
People with Disabilities Share Their Experience to Celebrate ADA