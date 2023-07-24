Woman killed in house fire in Town of Dewey

TOWN OF DEWEY, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is dead after a house fire early Sunday morning.

According to information from the Ladysmith Fire Department, on July 23 at 1:35 a.m. the Department responded to a structure fire at N6114 Washey Lane in the Town of Dewey, about five miles northeast of Ladysmith.

The Ladysmith Fire Department says crews arrived to find the house was totally engulfed in flames. The fire was brought under control within an hour. One occupant, a 79-year-old woman from Ladysmith, was found dead inside the home. The name of the woman is not being released at this time.

The house sustained extensive damage and is considered a total loss. There were no other injuries reported.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.