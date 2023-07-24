Xcel gives customers tips for the upcoming heat wave

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -We have had some pretty cool days as of recently but that has now changed as the weather has heated up. In preparation for this heat wave. Xcel has tips for customers to stay cool and still save money.

This week temperatures in the Chippewa Valley are expected to top the 90′s and stay there through the end of the week. These temperatures can not only be bad for your health, but your wallet too. Xcel energy says there are things you can do to save energy and save a buck.

“During those summer months and especially this week, maybe consider setting the thermostat a little bit higher, about 78 degrees at home so it’ll help cool your home more efficient efficiently. Another thing to consider, again, very simple things is open your interior doors and keep that air flowing throughout the entire home. It really helps circulate that cool air, especially if you’re running your, you know, your air conditioning unit. If you have fans, use them to your advantage as well.”, says Xcel senior media relations representative Chris Ouellette.

The excessive heat can also be dangerous. Health experts say its important to stay hydrated and in the shade to keep yourself out of the E.R. They says it also important to keep an eye on your loved ones.

“As with most things in medicine, the very young and the very old are more susceptible to environmental exposures. So we have to be careful with the little ones. Small babies to young kids and the elderly populations are also very more sensitive to these these type of exposures to heat.”, says E.R. Doctor, Ethan Young.

During heat waves in the summer sacred heart hospital says the E.R. Has lots of patients coming in involving problems from the heat. But when do we know we need to seek medical attention?

“The time that you would want to contact emergency services or consider coming to the emergency room would be any time that after heat exposure you’re not having a normal mental status or having any sort of seizure activity or completely unresponsive. Should of course prompt immediate call the 911 or come into the E.R.”, Dr. Young says.

