14-year-old killed in fiery ATV crash, mother and teen injured

The 14-year-old and a 13-year-old were driving the ATV when they reportedly lost control and...
The 14-year-old and a 13-year-old were driving the ATV when they reportedly lost control and hit a culvert and several fence posts.(WPTA)
By Rob Masson and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE/Gray News) – A 14-year-old was killed in a fiery ATV crash in Louisiana, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Jimmy Travis said deputies responded to the crash just after 2 p.m. Monday.

The 14-year-old and a 13-year-old were driving the ATV when they reportedly lost control and hit a culvert and several fence posts.

Officials said the ATV burst into flames and trapped the 14-year-old beneath it.

Travis said the teen’s mother tried to pull her son from the wreckage but was unsuccessful. She was severely burned and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Her son died at the scene.

According to authorities, the 13-year-old was also severely injured and taken to the hospital for surgery before being transferred to a children’s hospital.

The crash remains under investigation but speed is believed to be a factor. The identities of the victims were not disclosed.

