Amber Alert issued for missing teen girl in Texas

The girl was last seen on North Houston Street in Royse City, Texas.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROYSE CITY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday for 16-year-old Caylee Sellers.

The girl was last seen on North Houston Street in Royse City, Texas, according to authorities.

Sellers is approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 110 pounds and has black hair with green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white Colorado hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert can call Royse City police at 972-524-4776.

