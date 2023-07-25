City council approves vehicle registration fee

Money generated by the fee will go towards road improvements throughout the city.
Money generated by the fee will go towards road improvements throughout the city.(WEAU)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new vehicle registration fee, also known as a wheel tax, is approved in the City of Eau Claire.

During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, council members passed an ordinance creating a $24 fee on all vehicles registered in the City of Eau Claire. Money generated by the fee will go towards road improvements throughout the city.

A $30 vehicle registration fee went before the city council earlier this year but was not approved after a 5-5 vote.

Council members considered an amendment that would have added a sunset date for the fee, but it failed due to a 5-4 vote.

