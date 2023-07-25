City council approves vehicle registration fee

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new vehicle registration fee, also known as a wheel tax, is approved in the City of Eau Claire.

During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, council members passed an ordinance creating a $24 fee on all vehicles registered in the City of Eau Claire. Money generated by the fee will go towards road improvements throughout the city.

A $30 vehicle registration fee went before the city council earlier this year but was not approved after a 5-5 vote.

Council members considered an amendment that would have added a sunset date for the fee, but it failed due to a 5-4 vote.

