City council approves vehicle registration fee
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new vehicle registration fee, also known as a wheel tax, is approved in the City of Eau Claire.
During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, council members passed an ordinance creating a $24 fee on all vehicles registered in the City of Eau Claire. Money generated by the fee will go towards road improvements throughout the city.
A $30 vehicle registration fee went before the city council earlier this year but was not approved after a 5-5 vote.
Council members considered an amendment that would have added a sunset date for the fee, but it failed due to a 5-4 vote.
Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.