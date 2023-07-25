DONNY HOPPLE

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to nominate Donny Hopple for the Sunshine Award. Donny has always been there for anyone who has been down. He has always been someone who would just sit there and listen when you just needed someone to talk to and we would also like to wish him a happy 83rd birthday on July 5th. Donny, thanks for always being a good friend.

Becca and Katon Zickefoose

