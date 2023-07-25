EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Dr. Monica Shook for the Sunshine Award. Dr. Monica has been serving the Eau Claire community with outstanding dentistry and unwavering compassion and integrity while raising her three boys, all 3 years and under, and growing Shook Family Dental with her husband, Dr. John Shook. Dr. Monica has maintained a dedicated commitment to her patient’s care as well as her family and staff’s (aka: her extended family), health career, and home balance. It’s an absolute joy to be in her presence and her infectious laugh and humor are a ray of sunshine.

Kylie Martens

