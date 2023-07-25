Eau Claire County DHS discusses 2024 budget proposal

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Department of Human Services is working through its budget for 2024.

During a special meeting of the Human Services Board Monday night an overview of the Department’s proposed budget was presented.

DHS is requesting a budget of $48.6 million which would be a 4% increase from this year.

The money would go towards a variety of programs, including child protective services, care and treatment for those with mental health or substance use disorders, and protection of vulnerable adults.

The Department will have a joint meeting with the Committee on Finance and Budget on Aug. 7 to further discuss DHS’ proposed budget.

