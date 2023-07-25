Eau Claire organization offers resources for veterans facing homelessness

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -One veteran-owned organization in Eau Claire is looking to lend a hand to veterans facing homelessness or to those in need of employment.

Garske’s Veteran Services is an organization that offers free job services to all qualified veterans. The Regional Lead at Garske’s Veteran Services in Eau Claire, Martha Viduski said one of the main services they offer veterans is access to a job training service called GoSkills. GoSkills provides training on popular work programs such as Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and Excel to help veterans land and retain jobs.

GVS also helps vets financially where they can with food cards, gas cards, and providing items vets may need for work.

“These veterans served our country,” Viduski said. “They stood in there for us. John, who is the owner of this company, is a veteran himself and he recognizes that sometimes they just need a hand up.”

Viduski said veterans in need of GVS services should connect by calling or going to the GVS office located at 1280 W Clairemont Avenue. Viduski also encourages vet-friendly services in the community to connect with GVS to help continue growing resources for veterans in need in the area.

You can reach GVS in Eau Claire by calling 715-523-2304.

