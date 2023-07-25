FAA investigates single-engine plane crash near EAA AirVenture

The FAA says the pilot was the only person on the plane
The pilot was the only one on the small, single-engine plane
By Lena Blietz and WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The FAA confirms it’s investigating the crash of an aircraft near EAA AirVenture.

A statement from the FAA says a single-engine Heath V-Strut crashed at about 7:45 a.m. The plane went down next to Amada Marvel Inc., just beyond a tree line off the EAA grounds. You could see tracks where it landed and moved toward the parking lot.

EAA says the pilot was the only person on the plane and left the scene with a friend, declining to go in an ambulance. The pilot’s injuries are believed to be minor.

The plane is registered to an address in southwestern Wisconsin, about a half-hour from Dubuque, but EAA believes the pilot was not the owner of the plane.

A Marvel manufacturing employee told us workers didn’t hear the crash due to the machinery in the building but he saw the commotion of emergency vehicles afterwards. He was told at the scene the crash was due to the plane losing power, but that has yet to be confirmed by investigators.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the vehicle pursuit, there were speeds of around 100 mph.
Eau Claire teen involved in rollover crash
Ambulance
Man hurt after motorcycle crash in Pierce County
Crash
Man dead after 2-vehicle crash in Polk County
Air quality alert
Canadian wildfire smoke returns, impacting air quality
Fire Truck
Woman killed in house fire in Town of Dewey

Latest News

Chalkfest 2023 (7/25/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (7/25/23)
ECASD
WILL files complaint against ECASD over teacher’s gender transition announcement
Photo of an overturned Heath V-Strut that crashed in Oshkosh near EAA AirVenture
Pilot refuses treatment after plane crashes near EAA