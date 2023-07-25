FAA investigates single-engine plane crash near EAA AirVenture

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The FAA confirms it’s investigating the crash of an aircraft near EAA AirVenture.

A statement from the FAA says a single-engine Heath V-Strut crashed at about 7:45 a.m. The plane went down next to Amada Marvel Inc., just beyond a tree line off the EAA grounds. You could see tracks where it landed and moved toward the parking lot.

EAA says the pilot was the only person on the plane and left the scene with a friend, declining to go in an ambulance. The pilot’s injuries are believed to be minor.

The plane is registered to an address in southwestern Wisconsin, about a half-hour from Dubuque, but EAA believes the pilot was not the owner of the plane.

A Marvel manufacturing employee told us workers didn’t hear the crash due to the machinery in the building but he saw the commotion of emergency vehicles afterwards. He was told at the scene the crash was due to the plane losing power, but that has yet to be confirmed by investigators.

