Health department to offer discounted well water testing Aug. 1-10

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is set to offer discounted well water testing Aug. 1-10.

According to information from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, from Tuesday, Aug. 1-Thursday, Aug. 10, homeowners with private wells can get their well water tested at a discount at the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

The Department says they accept samples from all counties.

The bacteria and nitrate bundle costs $34 and the homeowners PLUS bundle costs $80.

To get your water tested the Department instructs people to pick up a water sample kit at the Health Department located at 720 2nd Avenue, Eau Claire during business hours. Follow the instructions to fill the kit up at your home. To get the discounted pricing, return the water sample and your payment to the Health Department between Aug. 1-10. The Department notes water samples will not be accepted on Friday, Aug. 4.

Questions can be directed to the Health Department at 715-839-4718.

Additional information is available HERE.

