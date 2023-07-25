Heat and humidity continue to build through Thursday as storm chances return

Sunshine prevailed across Western Wisconsin today as temperatures soared into the upper 80s and low 90s with a sticky feel out as dew points have mainly been in the 60s. The warm and muggy weather will stick around tonight as clouds begin to increase ahead of a front and developing low in the Northern Plains. A complex of showers and thunderstorms are likely to accompany the system overnight as it slides eastward, reaching our area by the early morning hours. There are some differences in the latest forecast guidance with who all will see rain as it moves through, but locations that do could get into heavy rainfall. Temperatures will cool to around 70 in the Chippewa Valley. Lingering showers and storms may start out our day tomorrow with a gradual increase in sunshine to follow as a heat ridge slowly moves into the Upper Midwest. Afternoon highs will be dependent on how quick clouds move out, but most places should reach into the low 90s with dew points approaching the tropical 70s.

A front sits over Wisconsin with hot and humid weather in store Wednesday (WEAU)

Thursday is shaping up to be our hottest day of the week, and potentially, the year so far as southerly flow increases under a warm front to the northeast with our ridge parked directly overhead. The combination of air temperatures in the mid to upper 90s with dew points in the low 70s will allow heat index values, or “feels-like” temperatures, to possibly reach 100. If you work outside for a living, it will be very important to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the A/C as heat-related illnesses can occur very quickly in these conditions. Much of the day will stay dry with sunshine, but a stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out during the afternoon as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Chances will increase during the evening as the front pushes through with lingering showers and storms possible Friday as temperatures drop into the upper 80s. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, seasonable weather looks to return as high pressure takes hold with temperatures in the low 80s. By early next week, readings will climb into the mid-80s with a few minor rain chances in the forecast.

