Interview: Alice in Dairyland celebrates National Ice Cream Month

By Judy Clark
Updated: 52 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - July is National Ice Cream Month, and Wisconsin’s 76th Alice in Dairyland, Ashley Hagenow, says there is no better time to enjoy local ice cream and frozen custard.

Hagenow says Wisconsin is home to more than 46 dairy plants making frozen dairy products, and consumers eat more than 12.1 pounds of ice cream each year.

Salty Vanilla No-Churn Mascarpone Ice Cream recipe:

1 container (8 ounces) Mascarpone cheese

1 cup sweetened condensed milk

2 cups cold heavy whipping cream

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Pinch sea salt

Beat mascarpone and sweetened condensed milk in a large bowl until combined. Add the cream, vanilla and salt; beat until stiff peaks form.

Spoon into an airtight freezer container. Cover and freeze for at least 6 hours or until firm. Remove from the freezer 10 minutes before serving.

Wisconsin Cheese

