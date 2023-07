EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Artists of all ages will be creating works of art on sidewalks of the UW-Eau Claire campus as part of Chalkfest 2023.

The event is presented by Volume One, Markquart Toyota, and UW-Eau Claire, and will be held Saturday, July 29 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Throughout the day, artists will create their work as thousands of visitors watch their drawings come to life.

