EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

My mom, Michelle Pittman, needs to see that everything is going to be okay. She is always worried about something. Especially currently because her mom has cancer, and she has been running to Rochester to help Grandma Patricia Ann Rosenberg feel better. I just think mom needs some extra love and positive energy to make her smile to infinity and be worry free. She needs to relax and feel like a million bucks and that’s why I want her to receive the Sunshine Award.

Brett Pittman

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.