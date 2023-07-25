MICHELLE PITTMAN

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

My mom, Michelle Pittman, needs to see that everything is going to be okay. She is always worried about something. Especially currently because her mom has cancer, and she has been running to Rochester to help Grandma Patricia Ann Rosenberg feel better. I just think mom needs some extra love and positive energy to make her smile to infinity and be worry free. She needs to relax and feel like a million bucks and that’s why I want her to receive the Sunshine Award.

Brett Pittman

