Mid-summer heat wave may bring triple digit heat indexes later this week

Hazy skies persisted today but should slowly improve into Tuesday as the upper level winds shift from the northwest to the west. An air quality alert for sensitive groups remains in effect until noon Tuesday. If you are in this category you should try to limit time outdoors and avoid any strenuous activities.

A few scattered thunderstorms flared up this afternoon with a weak boundary just to the north. These will weaken once past sunset but a stray shower or storm will remain possible tonight as temperatures drop down into the 60s. Temperatures will continue to climb higher on Tuesday with light southerly winds. A mostly sunny sky is expected with highs topping 90. Dew points in the low and mid 60s will make it feel quite uncomfortable.

A warm front well to the southwest will then lift up in our direction Tuesday night into early Wednesday. This may trigger a few showers and storms that could impact parts of our area during this time. If there are any storms they should exit Wednesday morning, leaving the day mostly dry. As sunshine returns, temperatures will rise back into the low 90s. The heat will likely peak for us on Thursday before the next cold front arrives. Southwest flow out ahead of the front, along with sunshine will push temperatures into the mid 90s. Dew points are forecast to be up around 70, and that combination may lead to heat indexes up around 100 degrees. This type of heat can be dangerous if you are outside for prolonged periods of time, so plan ahead for these conditions. By late afternoon and evening there may be a few more storms moving into the area with the front and chances will carry into Friday as it sags just to our south. Once we do get on the other side of the front, we will gradually start to cool down. Temperatures may still be up near 90 on Friday, but look to drop down closer to average for the weekend.

