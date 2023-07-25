New Cobban Bridge opens with ribbon cutting ceremony

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A new bridge has opened at the site of the more than 100-year-old Cobban Bridge between Cornell and Jim Falls.

After a 2017 routine inspection deemed the old bridge unfit to hold vehicles safely, the new Cobban Bridge was reconstructed and re-opened today with a ribbon cutting ceremony to a large audience, including Governor Tony Evers.

“Even though that bridge was beautiful, and everybody loved it, the most beautiful bridge in the world might be failing, so it was too bad for it, but everybody’s got its life and 104 years is a long time to live,” said Chippewa County Historical Society Director Frank Smoot.

Originally constructed in 1908, the bridge was relocated to the Jim Falls/Cornell area in 1919, standing as a unique icon for over 100 years.

“When it came down last year, it was the oldest of what they call a Pennsylvania Truss Bridge in the state of Wisconsin, and one of the oldest in the whole country, so it served the longest of any of its kind of bridge,” Smoot said.

With as much historical value as the bridge holds, Highway Department officials made preservation a key focus.

“The challenging thing was, you know, we wanted to preserve as much history as we could,” said Chippewa County Highway Commissioner Brian Kelley. “We kind of came to the understanding that we couldn’t just pick up the old bridge and save the whole thing, but saving key parts of it and saving memories and history was really important throughout the whole process.”

Collaborating with the Historical Society, the Highway Department is using old portions of the bridge in various historical displays.

“We saved some really cool parts of the old trusses, and we’re going to build these neat displays,” Kelley said. “We’re going to have them just across the road here at the monument with the history on the other side of Highway 178. We’re also going to have a couple really neat displays in our highway shop. There are some parts on display at the Lake Wissota state park. We’re just thrilled it’s not gone forever. It’s you know, it’s not here, but it’s not gone forever.”

With the modernized bridge, a critical upgrade was the installation of two-way traffic.

“Having two-way traffic, the agriculture loads that can move across here with their farm equipment, logging, school, ambulance: Everybody’s just going to have such a nice bridge to use now.”

With the old bridge officially replaced, longtime residents remember its history with pride.

“Just the fact that so many people used it, so many people took pictures of it, so many people have saved themselves 20 miles driving: Those are the stories that are really important,” said Smoot. “You know, the fact that 100,000 people use this bridge, you know, and the new bridge is going to last for a hundred years again.”

Chippewa County Highway Department officials want to thank the engineers, contractors, Department of Transportation, Department of Natural Resources, and all other parties who made this project possible.

