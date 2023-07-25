Plea entered for man charged in shooting death in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A plea is entered for a man charged in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in La Crosse.

Court records show 19-year-old Sage Hicke pleads no contest to a charge of intimidate witness/person charged/felony. The remaining two charges of 1st degree intentional homicide and disorderly conduct use of a dangerous weapon are dismissed.

Hicke is charged in the shooting and killing 15-year-old Storm Vondrashek, a Logan High School student, on the 1900 block of South 7th Street on the south side of La Crosse at 1:24 a.m. on May 22, 2022. According to documents filed with the charges, Vondrashek died at the scene of multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at 1:43 a.m. May 22, 2022.

According to the criminal complaint filed with the charges, Hicke attended a party near where the shooting happened. Vondrashek and 17-year-old Jackson Greengrass arrived and confronted Hicke outside. Witnesses said Vondrashek and Hicke got into a fight outside of the party. Multiple witnesses said Vondrashek hit Hicke in the head with a gun before any shots were fired. A witness said Greengrass was pointing a gun at Hicke as well, and Greengrass was the first to fire shots during the conflict. Multiple witnesses said they saw Hicke fire several shots at Vondrashek and Greengrass, and multiple witnesses told investigators that Vondrashek got shot in the face. The first officer that arrived at the scene said that Vondrashek had an apparent bullet wound near his neck. Police found a total of 10 shell casings, as well as a gun, during their investigation.

Police said that Hicke turned himself in on June 3, 2022. Greengrass was arrested on May 23, 2022.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 5, 2023.

