Plea entered for Tomah man charged after 2020 fatal crash

By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT
TOWN OF WILTON, Wis. (WEAU) - A plea is entered for a Tomah man charged after a fatal crash in 2020.

Court records show Wade Streeter pleads no contest to amended counts of fail/yield right/way from stop sign (resulting death), fail/yield right/way from stop sign (resulting great bodily harm), and fail/yield right/way from stop sign (resulting great bodily harm.) The court orders as for count one $1000 fine plus costs and as for counts two and three $500 fine plus costs each count.

According to the criminal complaint, on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, around 10:42 a.m., dispatch informed authorities that there was a car vs. semi crash with occupants entrapped at State Highway 131 and County Highway A in the Town of Wilton. Deputies said that there were two passengers entrapped in the vehicle.

A passenger in the car driven by Streeter was pronounced dead at the scene.

