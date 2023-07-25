Remembrance fund created for fallen St. Croix County Deputy

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A remembrance fund is created for a St. Croix County Deputy who lost their life in the line of duty.

Deputy Kaitie Leising was killed during a traffic stop on May 6, 2023.

According to information from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office is raising funds to help in creating a local memorial, provide mental health support to all local officers and their families, and fund family and officer presence in Washington, DC to honor Deputy Leising at The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in May of 2024.

Donation information is available HERE.

