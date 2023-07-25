Remembrance fund created for fallen St. Croix County Deputy

Deputy Kaitie Leising
Deputy Kaitie Leising(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A remembrance fund is created for a St. Croix County Deputy who lost their life in the line of duty.

Deputy Kaitie Leising was killed during a traffic stop on May 6, 2023.

According to information from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office is raising funds to help in creating a local memorial, provide mental health support to all local officers and their families, and fund family and officer presence in Washington, DC to honor Deputy Leising at The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in May of 2024.

Donation information is available HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the vehicle pursuit, there were speeds of around 100 mph.
Eau Claire teen involved in rollover crash
Ambulance
Man hurt after motorcycle crash in Pierce County
Air quality alert
Canadian wildfire smoke returns, impacting air quality
Crash
Man dead after 2-vehicle crash in Polk County
Fire Truck
Woman killed in house fire in Town of Dewey

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Forecast 7/25/2023 6 a.m.
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold 7/25/2023
GVS Offers Resources for Vets Facing Homelessness
An organization in Eau Claire connects with veterans facing homelessness to provide employment...
Eau Claire organization offers resources for veterans facing homelessness