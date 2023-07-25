“Roscoe” art project grows in Mondovi

MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - Just along Main Street in Mondovi sits a rock snake that started with Julie and Gabby Cordle in the city.

“A friend of mine from Minnesota who I grew up with, had just posted this cute little, like, shared Pinterest post about making a painted rock snake,” Julie Cordle, Gabby Cordle’s mom said.

So Gabby and Julie Cordle decided to make one themselves, calling it “Roscoe.” Gabby painted the snake head and they left a sign inviting others to add rocks.

“I didn’t have any intentions,” Julie said. “We like rocks and we live in an ideal location for something like that to be seen.”

Soon after, community members noticed, and from there, “Roscoe” grew, hitting 25, 50, and 75 rocks.

“I thought we would get to 100 max,” Gabby said.

But it kept growing. Now, “Roscoe” has more than 400 rocks, with community members like Wiley and Joselyn Ableindinger adding more each day.

“I added one with my name on it. My brother added fancy feet,” Joselyn said.

“We wanted to add some because then the rock, the snake could get longer,” Wiley said.

From flowery patterns to inspirational messages, each rock has a different design.

“I had a friend that had twins a couple of weeks ago and their names started with Ms so we made M&M rocks in their honor,” Julie said. “A farmer’s rock and the farmer came and apologized that his rock was so big because that’s all they had on the farm.”

There were even rocks meant to be animals.

“The mouse one is probably one of my favorites,” Gabby said. “I’m making a vow and I used clay, like polymers clay, to make the nose 3D and now I’m just painting the spots on.”

“Roscoe,” tells a story about the community and the people in it.

“I had a friend who had lost a child tragically a few years ago and she mailed a memorial rock in her honor that her mom, who had actually recently passed, had painted,” Julie said. “Each rock is very special and somebody took their time to do something special with it. It’s fun to watch the story unfold and find out why that rock was put there.”

Julie said through “Roscoe,” she had Gabby have learned more about the community.

“Living in such a small town, you think you know everybody but you don’t,” Julie said. “Coming home after a bad day, how can you have a bad day when there’s a strawberry rock in the front yard or an avocado rock or something crazy and creative?”

Seeing how one small craft can turn into something so much bigger.

“It’s not our rock snake, it’s the community’s by all means. We just made the space,” Julie said. “I don’t know what the magic of “Roscoe” is. I think community, to be honest. Just something your children can look at every night and watch grow.”

Julie and Gabby said they will leave “Roscoe” out as long as the weather permits. When winter comes around, they’ll move the rocks somewhere safe until figuring out the next steps.

