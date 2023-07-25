WILL files complaint against ECASD over teacher’s gender transition announcement

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An Eau Claire parent, along with the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, also known as “WILL”, have filed a complaint against the Eau Claire Area School District.

In the court filings, WILL claims that on June 5th all orchestra students at Northstar Middle School were required to report to the orchestra room during homeroom. They claim that once there, they found a teacher, a school counselor, and the district’s diversity, equity and inclusion director. It says students were told that the teacher would be undergoing a gender transition. WILL claims a scripted statement was also read to multiple classes of elementary and high school music students in the district.

After these statements were read, Leah Buchman, who has children in both the middle school orchestra and high school band, requested a copy of the script, but was denied. WILL says it then made an open records request but was also denied. WILL says the school district’s attorney stated the document could not be disclosed because an investigation was underway.

A copy of a letter sent from the school district’s attorney to WILL also states “This is not a denial of all records requests on this subject forever. If another public records request is made for similar material after the investigation has concluded, the district will evaluate the request in light of that new status quo.”

WILL Associate Counsel, Cory Brewer, stated, “It’s ridiculous for a school district to refuse to produce a statement that was read out loud to dozens of minor students in several district classrooms. What was told to these kids should be readily accessible to parents.”

The Eau Claire Area School District also sent WEAU a statement saying:

“After the events of June 5 and the inquiries received from certain parents, it was decided that there should be a formal investigation of the events of that day (and the planning that preceded that day) to determine if there were any missteps under school district policy. With the summer season upon us, the investigation has encountered some issues with witness/employee availability. Work on the investigation is ongoing.”

WILL is petitioning the court for a writ of mandamus directing the Eau Claire Area School District to produce the record they requested. They are also asking the court to award Buchman and WILL each damages of not less than $100 and other actual costs; award petitioners their attorneys’ fees and award other relief as the court deems appropriate.

A copy of WILL’s release and a link to the complaint can be found here.

