Wis. DOJ gives update to officer involved shooting in Vernon County

Investigation
Investigation(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GENOA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice is giving an update to an officer involved shooting in Vernon County.

According to information from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Vernon County District Attorney Timothy Gaskell issued his decision regarding the death of William Boardman, which occurred on June 16, 2023, in the Village of Genoa, Wis.

The DOJ says the District Attorney determined there will be no criminal charges for involved law enforcement.

At around 5:55 p.m., Vernon County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home near Wisconsin Highway 35 and Gianoli Road in Genoa, Wisconsin for a welfare check. Upon arrival, the subject was departing the home and the deputies made a traffic stop a short distance from the home. During the traffic stop, the subject turned on their vehicle and began to drive away at a high rate of speed with one deputy hanging on to the side of the vehicle. A Vernon County Sheriff’s deputy discharged their firearm, striking the subject, who was pronounced dead on scene.

Vernon County Sheriff’s deputies were wearing body cameras during this incident.

No law enforcement officers were injured during this incident.

A press release of the incident is available on Wis. DOJ’s website HERE.

Additional public documents can be found on Wis. DOJ’s website HERE.

