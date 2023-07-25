Xcel Energy continuing restoration efforts following storm damage in Western, WI

HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - Xcel Energy says they are continuing restoration efforts following storm damage in Western, WI communities impacting Hudson, North Hudson, and Houlton and the eastern portion of the Minneapolis Metro area.

According to information from Xcel Energy, since yesterday afternoon, about 20,000 customers were impacted, and Xcel Energy expect restoration for the approximately 1,500 who remain without power will be completed Tuesday.

Information about outages is available on the Xcel Energy website HERE.

