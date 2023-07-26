Central Wisconsin counties provide ‘cooling centers’ all week to get you out of the heat

(WSAW) - As the hottest days of the summer roll into the area, The National Weather Service has projected that Tuesday through Thursday’s heat index values could approach 100 degrees at times.

If you have outdoor plans, be prepared for very warm and humid conditions.

People who are looking for a break from the heat, regardless of their situation, are encouraged to use the following resources to stay cool and not fall victim to the dangerous heat:

Marathon County

MCPL - Wausau: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Fri.-Sat.

MCPL - Athens: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Mon., Wed., Fri., 1-7 p.m. Tue. and Thu., 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sat.

MCPL - Edgar: 1-7 p.m. Mon. and Wed., 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tue. and Thu.-Fri., 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sat.

MCPL - Hatley: 1-7 p.m. Mon. and Wed., 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tue. and Thu.-Fri., 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sat.

MCPL - Marathon City: 1-7 p.m. Mon. and Wed., 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tue. and Thu.-Fri., 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sat.

MCPL - Mosinee: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Mon., Wed., and Fri., 1-7 p.m. Tue. and Thu., 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sat.

MCPL - Rothschild: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sat.

MCPL - Spencer: 1-7 p.m. Mon. and Wed., 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tue. and Thu.- Fri., 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sat.

MCPL - Stratford: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Mon., Wed., Fri., 1-7 p.m. Tue. and Thu., 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sat.

Wood County

McMillan Memorial Library: Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Centralia Center: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Walmart: 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Marshfield Library: Mon.-Thu. 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Fri. 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Sat. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Marshfield Senior Center: Mon.-Fri. 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Pittsville Library: Mon. 2-7 p.m., Tue. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Wed.-Thu. 12-5 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Lester Public Library of Vesper: Mon.-Thu. 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Fri. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., and Sat. 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Arpin Public Library: Mon. and Thu. 3-7 p.m., Tue. and Fri. 9 a.m. -5 p.m., Wed. and Sat. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Nekoosa Public Library: Mon.-Thu. 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Fri. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., and Sat. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Portage County

Portage County Health and Human Services (Upper lobby only): Mon. and Thu 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Tue. 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., Wed. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Fri. 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Portage County Public Library: Mon. 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Tue.-Fri. 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Sat. 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Jensen Community Center: Mon.-Thu. 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Village of Almond Municipal Center: Mon. - Wed. 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Village of Plover Municipal Center: Mon.-Fri. 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Rosholt Public Library: Mon.-Tue. and Thu.-Fri. 2-6 p.m., Wed. 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

If there are additional cooling shelters that are available to people, please let us know via email at news@wsaw.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.