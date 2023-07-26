Central Wisconsin counties provide ‘cooling centers’ all week to get you out of the heat

(WHNS)
By Sean White
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
(WSAW) - As the hottest days of the summer roll into the area, The National Weather Service has projected that Tuesday through Thursday’s heat index values could approach 100 degrees at times.

If you have outdoor plans, be prepared for very warm and humid conditions.

People who are looking for a break from the heat, regardless of their situation, are encouraged to use the following resources to stay cool and not fall victim to the dangerous heat:

Marathon County

  • MCPL - Wausau: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Fri.-Sat.
  • MCPL - Athens: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Mon., Wed., Fri., 1-7 p.m. Tue. and Thu., 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sat.
  • MCPL - Edgar: 1-7 p.m. Mon. and Wed., 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tue. and Thu.-Fri., 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sat.
  • MCPL - Hatley: 1-7 p.m. Mon. and Wed., 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tue. and Thu.-Fri., 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sat.
  • MCPL - Marathon City: 1-7 p.m. Mon. and Wed., 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tue. and Thu.-Fri., 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sat.
  • MCPL - Mosinee: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Mon., Wed., and Fri., 1-7 p.m. Tue. and Thu., 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sat.
  • MCPL - Rothschild: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sat.
  • MCPL - Spencer: 1-7 p.m. Mon. and Wed., 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tue. and Thu.- Fri., 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sat.
  • MCPL - Stratford: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Mon., Wed., Fri., 1-7 p.m. Tue. and Thu., 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sat.

Wood County

  • McMillan Memorial Library: Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Centralia Center: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
  • Walmart: 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.
  • Marshfield Library: Mon.-Thu. 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Fri. 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Sat. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Marshfield Senior Center: Mon.-Fri. 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
  • Pittsville Library: Mon. 2-7 p.m., Tue. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Wed.-Thu. 12-5 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
  • Lester Public Library of Vesper: Mon.-Thu. 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Fri. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., and Sat. 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • Arpin Public Library: Mon. and Thu. 3-7 p.m., Tue. and Fri. 9 a.m. -5 p.m., Wed. and Sat. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
  • Nekoosa Public Library: Mon.-Thu. 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Fri. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., and Sat. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Portage County

  • Portage County Health and Human Services (Upper lobby only): Mon. and Thu 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Tue. 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., Wed. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Fri. 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Portage County Public Library: Mon. 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Tue.-Fri. 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Sat. 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Jensen Community Center: Mon.-Thu. 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
  • Village of Almond Municipal Center: Mon. - Wed. 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Village of Plover Municipal Center: Mon.-Fri. 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
  • Rosholt Public Library: Mon.-Tue. and Thu.-Fri. 2-6 p.m., Wed. 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

If there are additional cooling shelters that are available to people, please let us know via email at news@wsaw.com.

