Eau Claire Transit to wave fare Thursday due to heat

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Due to forecasted heat index, Eau Claire Transit says it is waiving fare requirements for passengers July 27, 2023.

According to Eau Claire Transit, passengers will be able to reach their destination in an air-conditioned bus, instead of risking heat-related health conditions, without concern of the cost.

Additional information is available on the City of Eau Claire website HERE.

