Evers announces more than $20 million in grants to 21 municipalities across Wis.

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers is announcing the award of more than $20 million in grants to 21 municipalities across Wis.

The grants to the municipalities are intended to fund public improvement projects.

According to information from the Office of Governor Evers, the Community Development Block Grant Public Facilities grants are administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration for critical public infrastructure projects in low- to moderate-income communities with populations of 50,000 or fewer throughout the state.

A press release from the Office of Governor Evers says projects include improvements, repairs, or expansions of streets, drainage systems, water and sewer systems, sidewalks, and community facilities.

“From Antigo to Wheeler, these pivotal projects will help our communities build for the future, improve public services, and provide family-sustaining jobs,” Evers said. “We’re continuing our work to build the infrastructure we need to support a 21st-century workforce and 21st-century economy in communities across our state. With these latest grants, we’re proud to invest in public safety and other critical improvement projects to help enhance the lives of Wisconsinites every day.”

