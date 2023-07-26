Heat Advisory in effect Thursday as heat and humidity peak with a chance for storms

Sunshine was quick to return in Western Wisconsin this afternoon, thus helping to warm things up as most locations have made it into the upper 80s and low 90s with muggy dew points in the upper 60s and low 70s. Tonight will feature a mainly clear sky as humid air sticks around with overnight lows only dropping into the upper 60s. Intervals of clouds and sunshine will take us through tomorrow as southerly flow becomes breezy underneath a warm front to the northeast. This will keep our dew points in the tropical 70s with temperatures potentially reaching the mid and upper 90s. Given the combination of extreme heat and humidity, heat index values could reach up to or just over 100, which is what it will feel like on our skin. Because of this potential, a Heat Advisory has been issued for most of Western Wisconsin from 12-8pm. It will be very important to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the A/C, especially if you work outside for a living.

Much of Western Wisconsin is under a Heat Advisory Thursday (WEAU)

While most of the day will likely stay dry, a few scattered showers and storms may start to develop during the late afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches from the northwest. There are quite a few disagreements on where and when exactly these will initiate but know that it’s a possibility. Chances will stick around through the night with a few strong to severe storms possible as sufficient instability, moisture, and modest wind shear will all be in place. Right now, the entire area has been placed in a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather with the main threats being damaging winds and large hail.

High heat and humidity ahead of an approaching cold front Thursday (WEAU)

Another front will be parked to our north on Friday, leading to additional chances for stray showers and storms as the final week of July wraps up closer to average in the mid-80s. Heading into the weekend, our weather is shaping up to be fantastic for outdoor activities as high pressure moves out of Canada to the southeast. This will set us up for plenty of sunshine with seasonable temperatures in the low 80s. Monday looks to bring more dry weather with highs in the mid-80s, before we kick off August with a small chance for showers and storms as pieces of upper energy move in along a building ridge in the Central United States. Another warm-up will commence in response as temperature reach back above normal in the upper 80s through, at least, the mid-week.

