Interview: Cook-Rutledge Mansion concert
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - There’s a lot of history at the Cook-Rutledge Mansion in Chippewa Falls, and it’s about to show off that history with a special concert.
Fortepianist, Daniel Adam Maltz, will perform Friday, July 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the mansion at 505 W. Grand Avenue, Chippewa falls.
Maltz will perform Mozart and Haydn’s piano music as they expected it to be played...on a historic fortepiano in a private home.
Tickets are $50 and include refreshments.
Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.