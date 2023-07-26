Interview: Cook-Rutledge Mansion concert

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - There’s a lot of history at the Cook-Rutledge Mansion in Chippewa Falls, and it’s about to show off that history with a special concert.

Fortepianist, Daniel Adam Maltz, will perform Friday, July 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the mansion at 505 W. Grand Avenue, Chippewa falls.

Maltz will perform Mozart and Haydn’s piano music as they expected it to be played...on a historic fortepiano in a private home.

Tickets are $50 and include refreshments.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.