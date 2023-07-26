The Local Store offers a chance to scoot around town

By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -People in Eau Claire can now scoot their way around town on e-scooters.

The Local Store in Eau Claire has 16 e-scooters available to rent. People can rent e-scooters during store hours by going to the store or by reserving them online. They can be rented for two hours, three, or four hours at a time. The cost varies from $28 to $38, or $48 depending on how long people chose to rent them.

The Distribution and Facilities Coordinator at The Local Store, Matt Novacek, said the e-scooters can be used mostly anywhere including bike paths, sidewalks, and bike lanes, however, they must be brought back.

“These e-scooters you pick them up here and you use them for your reservation time and then you actually bring them back here,” Novacek said. “We charge them, we keep the tires inflated, we just make sure everything is good and safe here.”

Novacek said people who want to rent an e-scooter must sign a waiver and prepare to wear a helmet at all times.

For e-scooter tips click here. To rent an e-scooter click here.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ECASD
WILL files complaint against ECASD over teacher’s gender transition announcement
Drivers witness hundreds of thousands of toads crossing a major roadway in Stockton, Utah.
‘I noticed that the road itself was moving’: Thousands of toads cover roadway
The Speedway on 14477 Highway 17, Hampstead, where three people were found dead on July 23, 2023
Three people found dead in car identified as Marines who served at Camp Lejeune
Friends and family members of a North Carolina woman are asking for the public's help.
Missing North Carolina woman’s SUV, phone found
A father in Texas broke his vehicle's windshield to save his infant locked inside.
Desperate father breaks windshield to rescue his infant trapped inside locked car

Latest News

E-Scooters for Rent in Eau Claire (3)
E-Scooters for Rent in Eau Claire (2)
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 7/26/2023 6 a.m.
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold 7/26/2023