The Local Store offers a chance to scoot around town

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -People in Eau Claire can now scoot their way around town on e-scooters.

The Local Store in Eau Claire has 16 e-scooters available to rent. People can rent e-scooters during store hours by going to the store or by reserving them online. They can be rented for two hours, three, or four hours at a time. The cost varies from $28 to $38, or $48 depending on how long people chose to rent them.

The Distribution and Facilities Coordinator at The Local Store, Matt Novacek, said the e-scooters can be used mostly anywhere including bike paths, sidewalks, and bike lanes, however, they must be brought back.

“These e-scooters you pick them up here and you use them for your reservation time and then you actually bring them back here,” Novacek said. “We charge them, we keep the tires inflated, we just make sure everything is good and safe here.”

Novacek said people who want to rent an e-scooter must sign a waiver and prepare to wear a helmet at all times.

For e-scooter tips click here. To rent an e-scooter click here.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.