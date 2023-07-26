Medical examiner at Taylor Schabusiness trial: “The manner of death was homicide”

Action 2 News is streaming gavel-to-gavel coverage of Taylor Schabusiness’s trial online at wbay.com/breaking. NOTE: The video feed will switch away when there’s a risk of showing jurors and during breaks. We’ll also try to avoid showing graphic evidence but testimony may be disturbing to some viewers.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Testimony resumes Tuesday with cross-examination of a detective in the trial of Taylor Schabusiness for the murder and dismemberment of Shad Thyrion in Green Bay.

First, Judge Thomas Walsh heard motions from the defense before the jury comes in, to allow a pharmacology expert to testify about prescription and illegal drugs and how they could relate to Schabusiness’s mental state, before hearing more testimony. Judge Walsh listened to the defense’s arguments about allowing expert testimony on the long-term effects of marijuana and hard drugs.

The judge expressed some skepticism that the pharmacologist could tie these studies directly to Schabusiness’s case but didn’t immediately issue a ruling.

The jury wasn’t present for those arguments. When Detective Phillip Scanlan returned to the witness stand, the defense asked about drug paraphernalia in the basement of the home where some of Thyrion’s remains were found.

During testimony by Dr. Vincent Tranchida of the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, the defense attorney raised concerns about a graphic evidence photo he said could prejudice the jury. The judge said in this case the photo is pertinent to the expert’s testimony on the cause of death, so he allowed it but warned the media not to show it.

Warning: Testimony may be upsetting to some readers

Tranchida told the jury the cause of death was strangulation “and the manner of death was homicide.” He noted the purple color of the face in spite of the decapitation; hemorrhages or burst blood vessels in the face, mouth, and neck; and signs on the tongue including abrasions and indentation that were consistent with strangulation and “significant force being applied to the neck.”

He said the injuries and hemorrhages deep in the tissues of the neck were significant. “We’re not talking about simple injuries,” he said.

Tranchida also testified the body was dismembered after death because there were no signs of bleeding or hemorrhaging at the cut marks he would find if the blood were still pumping.

The finding of strangulation is consistent with Schabusiness’s interviews with detectives in the criminal complaint. She said she and Thyrion had been smoking meth and were having sex that involved chains. She said she blacked out during part of it but just went “crazy” and started strangling the victim. She told investigators she didn’t mean to kill him but enjoyed choking him and continued to do it.

Tranchida said dismembering the body would have taken at least a few hours.

In cross-examination, the defense asked how Tranchida could be sure Thyrion didn’t die from a drug overdose, given the methamphetamine found at the crime scene and drugs found in the blood tests. Tranchida referred back to the evidence of hemorrhaging that happened before Thyrion died.

The defense also questioned Tranchida about the chain of custody and preservation of the body parts. The medical examiner dismissed the concerns and reiterated to the jury about how evidence was sealed and transported.

Police officers testified they went looking for Schabusiness, either as a person of interest because she was one of the last people known to see the victim or as possibly another victim. They found her outside her apartment building and took her into custody on a warrant for an unrelated crime.

An officer who arrested her noticed she had blood on her hands. That officer was asked under cross-examination if he asked Schabusiness about drugs. He said he did not. The defense asked if Schabusiness appeared to be under the influence of drugs or seemed “off.” The officer said she did not.

A police lieutenant described Schabusiness as “in shock” or a “deer in the headlights,” thinking she was surprised to see police. The lieutenant said he did not see anything he would associate with a homicide in her apartment, such as blood.

Officer Tim Kenney photographed Schabusiness and her clothing for evidence and noted cuts on her hands and blood on her wrists. He photographed what looked like dried blood on the front and back of the zip-up sweatshirt and sweatpants she was wearing when she was arrested. The defense challenged some of the photos from being entered into evidence but was overruled. On cross-examination, Kenney admitted he was making assumptions about what the matter on her clothing might be and did not test the clothing himself.

Prosecutors then called Kevin Scott from the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, who conducted DNA testing on blood and other evidence. He said they were consistent with DNA they knew was from Shad Thyrion and concluded he was the source of the blood evidence.

In one sample, he found DNA from more than one person -- the “major contributor” was consistent with Thyrion but the rest of the sample didn’t have enough DNA to reach a conclusion about the “minor contributor,” he said. In another sample, he found another mixture of DNA with the major contributor of DNA matching Taylor Schabusiness.

Scott testified that the lab couldn’t reach a conclusion on who contributed DNA found on a sex toy which prosecutors believe was used to sexually assault Thyrion. That led to a line of questioning from the defense attorney about how DNA is transferred and how it could be found on some sources but not others.

On Tuesday, the state brought up the Internet search history on Schabusiness’s phone. Investigators found searches related to serial killer and cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer.

Schabusiness’ defense attorney asked for a mistrial based on the state’s plan to submit more evidence in relation to Dahmer. The judge denied the motion and testimony will continue.

Also on Tuesday, Schabusiness was observed making a “finger gun” gesture while sitting in court.

I’m told the judge has been made aware of these actions made this morning by Taylor #Schabusiness while the jury was not seated. The court was on the record as the defense and state were taking up an issue regarding mental health. @WBAY pic.twitter.com/oujUvDvqdw — Brittany Schmidt (@BritSchmidtNews) July 25, 2023

