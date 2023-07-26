NorthLakes Community Clinic - Rice Lake to offer pediatric therapies

NorthLakes Community Clinic
NorthLakes Community Clinic(COURTESY: NorthLakes Community Clinic)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - NorthLakes Community Clinic is announcing it is now offering Pediatric Occupational Therapy, Pediatric Physical Therapy and Pediatric Speech Therapy in Rice Lake.

According to information in a press release from NorthLakes Community Clinic, the new Rice Lake Clinic is operating out of the former space of Marshfield Children’s Rice Lake Pediatric Therapy Clubhouse located at 1035 North Main Street after Marshfield Clinic Health System agreed to lease the space to NorthLakes and the two organizations worked closely to expedite the process.

“Since day one, our primary focus has been the transition of these children to becoming patients of NorthLakes with as little disruption as possible. We know how difficult uncertainty and any interruption of care can be, especially for children. We are grateful to everyone who worked together to make this Clinic a reality in just under two months,” Reba Rice, CEO of NorthLakes Community Clinic, said.

The full press release from NorthLakes Community Clinic is available HERE.

For additional information visit nlccwi.org or call (715) 719-1010.

