Osseo receives over $7.1M for new wastewater treatment facility

OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday that the City of Osseo would be receiving $7.1 million for a new wastewater treatment facility.

Osseo is a member of the Rural Partners Network in the Northwestern Wisconsin Community Network.

In June, USDA Rural Development approved a loan of $6.3 million and a grant of $850,000 dollars it will be used to provide additional financing due to increased project bid costs.

Construction of the wastewater treatment facility is currently underway and is tentatively scheduled for completion in Oct. 2024.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.