‘She’s going to faint’: Homeowner helps pregnant mail carrier working in sweltering heat

A Phoenix-area homeowner said he ran outside to help a mail carrier who appeared to be struggling in the heat. (Source: KPHO)
By Alexis Dominguez and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - A homeowner in Arizona helped a mail carrier who found herself in distress while working in triple-digit temperatures.

KPHO reports that Patrick Gal-Szabo was home over the weekend when he noticed a U.S. Postal Service worker having difficulty while out in the summer heat.

Gal-Szabo said he could tell the employee was struggling and he ran outside to speak to her as she was parked in front of his home.

“I was like, she’s going to faint,” Gal-Szabo said. “I could see her wiping sweat off her forehead.”

According to the homeowner, he offered water to the female postal worker and that’s when she told him that she was pregnant.

“She told me she was in her first trimester, and I know how bad first-trimester life is like from just having a baby four weeks ago,” Gal-Szabo said. “She just looked really sick.”

The homeowner said the postal worker isn’t typically delivering mail in his neighborhood, but he was glad to offer her help.

“I’ve been keeping an eye out on all the delivery people who come to my house because I heard a story that someone caught somebody collapsing on their ring camera,” he said.

Last year, a Ring doorbell camera caught a UPS driver in distress in Scottsdale, Arizona, during 108-degree temperatures. The delivery man was seen collapsing while delivering an envelope.

Gal-Szabo shared a video of his interaction with the unidentified female worker. He hopes it sheds light on what he considers difficult working conditions during the record heat.

“I didn’t want anything to happen, so I ran out there to see if she was OK,” Gal-Szabo said.

The Postal Service released the following statement regarding its employees working year-round:

“Our carriers deliver the mail throughout the year during varying temperatures and climatic conditions. This includes during the summer months when the temperatures rise throughout the country.”

Adding, “The safety of our employees is a top priority, and the Postal Service has implemented a national Heat Illness Prevention Program for all employees.”

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ECASD
WILL files complaint against ECASD over teacher’s gender transition announcement
Drivers witness hundreds of thousands of toads crossing a major roadway in Stockton, Utah.
‘I noticed that the road itself was moving’: Thousands of toads cover roadway
The Speedway on 14477 Highway 17, Hampstead, where three people were found dead on July 23, 2023
Three people found dead in car identified as Marines who served at Camp Lejeune
A father in Texas broke his vehicle's windshield to save his infant locked inside.
Desperate father breaks windshield to rescue his infant trapped inside locked car
Friends and family members of a North Carolina woman are asking for the public's help.
Missing North Carolina woman’s SUV, phone found

Latest News

Las Vegas Aces WNBA basketball player Riquna Williams makes an initial court appearance...
Riquna Williams barred from WNBA’s Aces after felony domestic violence arrest in Las Vegas
Green Bay police detectives interview Taylor Schabusiness in February 2022
WATCH LIVE: Jury hears Taylor Schabusiness describe killing in police interview
Smoke rises from a construction crane that caught fire in Manhattan, Wednesday, July 26, 2023,...
Pedestrians scatter as fire causes New York construction crane’s arm to collapse and crash to street
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves federal court, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in New York. (AP...
Sam Bankman-Fried should be jailed until trial, prosecutor says, citing bail violations
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred makes comments before the unveiling of the 2024...
Rob Manfred’s term as baseball commissioner extended until 2029 by MLB owners