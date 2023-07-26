Spillway gates being replaced on historic Chippewa Falls River Dam

CHIPPEWA, Wis. (WEAU) - Construction is underway for a historic dam in the Chippewa Valley. The nearly 100 year old Xcel Energy Hydro Plant, formerly NSP Dam, is currently working on a $5 million project to replace parts of the Chippewa Falls River Dam.

The Chippewa Falls River Dam was built in 1928. The dam has thirteen spillway gates which are used to help regulate the water level of the Chippewa River.

Xcel Energy’s manager of hydro operations, Rob Olson, said crews are working to replace six of the spillway gates so the dam can remain operational.

“The original spillway gates that the Triple Falls project date back to 1928. They are reaching the end of their useful life. And we’re in the process of proactively replacing six of those spillway gates this year,” Olson said.

The gates are 15 feet tall by 40 feet wide and weigh about 37,000 lbs.

Olson said it’s a major operation and it can take weeks to replace just one gate.

“You got to be able to work on the gate without the water on the upstream side. So we de watered the gates, then we removed the old gate. We’ve got some concrete work and work of that nature. And then the final work will be actually reinstalling the gate,” Olson said.

Olson said many people ask why it’s taken so long to replace the gates, he explains that the original gates were designed to last and they have for nearly a century.

“Back in the spring, we had some of the highest river flows that we’ve seen since 1967. And most of these gates were in operation at that time. And and they functioned well like they have for 95 years,” Olson said.

However, replacing the spillway gates now will ensure the hydro plant can continue producing energy.

“It is a key part of Chippewa Falls. And I mean, the good thing is we are reinvesting in the facility, so it’ll be here for a long time, which goes along with our renewable carbon free commitment that we’ve made in the future,” Olson said.

The look of the historic dam will not change after the spillway gates are replaced.

“Most people driving upstream of the the on the highway, they will probably not notice anything different with the spillway gates and likely they’d have to walk in fairly close to the gates below the dam to actually see that their new gates and that they’ve been replaced,” Olson said.

Construction on the six spillway gates is expected to be completed this fall. Olson said plans are already underway to replace the remaining seven gates within the next five years.

