Van Orden introduces Dairy Business Innovation Act

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - U.S. Representative Derrick Van Orden is proposing legislation that would give additional support to the dairy industry.

Van Orden introduced the Dairy Business Innovation Act of 2023 in the House of Representatives this week. The Bill would build on the support for regional dairy research by raising the program’s annual authorization from $20 million to $36 million.

The program was created by the 2018 Farm Bill and established multiple dairy business and innovation centers to serve producers across the country.

Van Orden shares how the program has helped dairy farmers over the last five years.

“It allows our small and medium size dairies to have a little bit more capital so that they can invest in things like marketing for instance, developing better business plans, making sure that they can diversify the use of dairy itself, so having more products that come from our milk helps expand that market,” Van Orden said.

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin introduced similar legislation in the Senate earlier this month.

