Van Orden introduces Dairy Business Innovation Act

By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - U.S. Representative Derrick Van Orden is proposing legislation that would give additional support to the dairy industry.

Van Orden introduced the Dairy Business Innovation Act of 2023 in the House of Representatives this week. The Bill would build on the support for regional dairy research by raising the program’s annual authorization from $20 million to $36 million.

The program was created by the 2018 Farm Bill and established multiple dairy business and innovation centers to serve producers across the country.

Van Orden shares how the program has helped dairy farmers over the last five years.

“It allows our small and medium size dairies to have a little bit more capital so that they can invest in things like marketing for instance, developing better business plans, making sure that they can diversify the use of dairy itself, so having more products that come from our milk helps expand that market,” Van Orden said.

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin introduced similar legislation in the Senate earlier this month.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ECASD
WILL files complaint against ECASD over teacher’s gender transition announcement
Drivers witness hundreds of thousands of toads crossing a major roadway in Stockton, Utah.
‘I noticed that the road itself was moving’: Thousands of toads cover roadway
The Speedway on 14477 Highway 17, Hampstead, where three people were found dead on July 23, 2023
Three people found dead in car identified as Marines who served at Camp Lejeune
A father in Texas broke his vehicle's windshield to save his infant locked inside.
Desperate father breaks windshield to rescue his infant trapped inside locked car
Friends and family members of a North Carolina woman are asking for the public's help.
Missing North Carolina woman’s SUV, phone found

Latest News

Van Orden Introduces Dairy Business Innovation Act
Community Shares Concerns About Possible Pollutants
Chippewa Falls River Dam Under Construction
Taylor Schabusiness in court on July 26, 2023, while the verdict is read
Taylor Schabusiness found guilty on all counts