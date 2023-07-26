Wis. DWD releases June 2023 unemployment, employment data

Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development is releasing the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates of unemployment and employment statistics for Wis. metropolitan areas, major cities, and counties in Wis. for June 2023.

According to a press release from Wis. DWD, data for Wis. shows:

  • Metropolitan Statistical Areas: Preliminary June 2023 unemployment rates rose in all 12 Wisconsin metro areas over the month and decreased or stayed the same in 10 of the 12 areas over the year.
  • Municipalities: Preliminary June 2023 unemployment rates rose in all of Wisconsin’s 35 largest cities over the month. Over the year, 25 Wisconsin cities had unemployment rates decrease or stay the same.
  • Counties: Preliminary June 2023 unemployment rates rose in all 72 Wisconsin counties over the month and decreased or stayed the same in 57 of 72 Wisconsin counties over the year.

The data is available on the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development’s website HERE.

The press release is available HERE.

