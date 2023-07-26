Wisconsin law enforcement join other states in Speed Enforcement Day Wednesday

By Sean White
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Around 100 law enforcement agencies, including the Wisconsin State Patrol, will join officers from 11 states across the Midwest to step up patrols for Speed Enforcement Day on Wednesday, July 26.

The campaign is a 24-hour, high-visibility enforcement effort involving state, county, and local law enforcement agencies. The Wisconsin State Patrol will have all available officers working statewide to stop drivers who threaten safety on the roads.

The goal of Speed Awareness Day is to educate the community on the dangers of speeding and save lives. Traffic crashes are more harmful when they involve high speeds.

In 2022, 162 people were killed and more than 6,500 were hurt in speed-related crashes.

Speeding is a continued challenge across the nation and in Wisconsin. The number of 100+ mph citations issued by State Patrol rose sharply during the pandemic from 583 citations in 2019 to 1,403 in 2020. The State Patrol issued 1,159 100+ mph citations alone in 2022.

The State Patrol said the consequences of speeding include:

  • Greater potential for loss of vehicle control
  • Reduced seat belt effectiveness
  • Increased stopping distance
  • Increased risk of severe injuries
  • Increased fuel consumption

Learn more about the challenges of reckless driving and the efforts to stop it in the Wisconsin State Patrol’s July Law of the Month.

Speed Awareness Day is a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration-sponsored campaign. Visit the NHTSA Region 5 website for more information.

