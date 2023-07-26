Woman arrested following chase in Vernon County

Jennifer Taube
Jennifer Taube(COURTESY: VERNON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities arrested a woman following a chase in Vernon County.

According to information from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on July 23 at 4:45 p.m., authorities received reports of a pickup truck speeding south on State Highway 35, near Stoddard. The Sheriff’s Office also received reports that the vehicle was passing into oncoming traffic.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says a Vernon County deputy sheriff met the vehicle near Victory and got a radar reading of 93 miles per hour. The driver did not stop for seven miles while “erratic, dangerous driving behavior continued.” The vehicle came to a stop in Crawford County, near the Mississippi River Bridge to Lansing, Iowa.

The driver, identified as Jennifer Taube, was taken into custody and booked into the Vernon County Detention Center on the recommended charges of operating while intoxicated, reckless driving/endangering safety, fleeing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting or obstructing an officer, open intoxicants, and possession of methamphetamine.

According to information from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, formal charges are being sought through the Vernon County District Attorney. Taube appeared in Vernon County Circuit Court on July 24 and was released on a $500.00 Signature Bond.

Taube is due back in court Aug. 29.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

