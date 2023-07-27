1 person hurt after structure fire in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - 1 person is reported to be hurt after a structure fire in Eau Claire Wednesday.

According to information from the Eau Claire Fire Department, the Fire Department responded to a structure fire Wednesday evening in the 700 block of Fall Street. Crews arrived and reported smoke showing from the windows and first floor of the home. One tenant was outside of the home and was evaluated for minor injuries.

The Fire Department says the fire was extinguished and contained to one room. Two dogs were removed from the home. Authorities believe they are not hurt.

