Chippewa Falls Police Department is adding a therapy dog

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A furry friend is joining the Chippewa Falls Police Department and is taking on a huge role.

Therapy dogs have proven to be a great asset for police stations in the Chippewa Valley and the Chippewa Falls Police Department has decided to get one of their own. They don’t know anything about the dog they are getting, but what they do know is it will be a puppy donated to them from Blueberry Cottage Labradoodles in Osseo.

Blueberry Cottage Labradoodles also donated Altoona Police Department’s therapy dog named Donut. Donut has been a therapy dog for the department for over a year now and his duties involve keeping students at the local school calm during difficult times and bridging the gap between the police department and people in the community. The Altoona Police chief gives advice on how the Chippewa Falls Police Department can utilize their new therapy dog.

“I hope that they’re able to take their dog out in the community as much as possible to be able to interact with the community members. It’s a huge asset to the department and to law enforcement and to be able to build those relationships more easily with the community and with young people, and old people, and everyone inbetween.”, says Altoona Chief Kelly Bakkan.

The police department at Chippewa Falls will be learning more about their new therapy dog during a virtual visit on Sunday where they will meet the puppies and pick one that is the perfect fit for the department.

