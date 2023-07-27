DNR seeking public’s help collecting deer, game bird management data

Wisconsin DNR
Wisconsin DNR(WSAW)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is seeking the public’s help collecting deer and game bird management data.

The data is set to be collected starting Aug. 1 through the Operation Deer Watch Survey and the Game Bird Brood Observations Survey.

According to information from the DNR, these surveys are designed to measure the reproductive status of deer and game birds.

“Whenever you are out and about in Wisconsin, you can share observations of deer and game birds through the Survey123 submission tool,” Jes Rees Lohr, Assistant DNR Surveys Coordinator, said. “Every submission increases our dataset and helps Wisconsin have a clearer picture of how wildlife is doing. Everyone interested in wildlife, from hunters and trappers to outdoor enthusiasts, is encouraged to participate. It’s an easy way to be involved in wildlife management in our state.”

The DNR says the deadline to submit bird observations for the Game Bird Brood Survey is Aug. 31, and the deadline to submit deer observations for the Operation Deer Watch Survey is Sept. 30.

Additional information is available on DNR’s website HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Jennifer Taube
Woman arrested following chase in Vernon County
Taylor Schabusiness in court on July 26, 2023, while the verdict is read
Taylor Schabusiness found guilty on all counts
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers
Evers announces more than $20M in grants to 21 municipalities across Wis.
The bodies of Merax C. Dockery, Ivan R. Garcia and Tanner J. Kaltenberg were found in a car at...
Autopsy reveals carbon monoxide poisoning caused deaths of 3 Marines found in car

Latest News

A press release from the Office of Governor Evers says the new tool can assist in finding free...
New tool to help Wisconsinites find free, discounted internet service
Jackson County death investigation
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s help in death investigation
ECFD
1 person hurt after structure fire in Eau Claire
Much of Western Wisconsin is under a Heat Advisory Thursday
Triple digit heat indexes Thursday before relief arrives