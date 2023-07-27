DNR seeking public’s help collecting deer, game bird management data

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is seeking the public’s help collecting deer and game bird management data.

The data is set to be collected starting Aug. 1 through the Operation Deer Watch Survey and the Game Bird Brood Observations Survey.

According to information from the DNR, these surveys are designed to measure the reproductive status of deer and game birds.

“Whenever you are out and about in Wisconsin, you can share observations of deer and game birds through the Survey123 submission tool,” Jes Rees Lohr, Assistant DNR Surveys Coordinator, said. “Every submission increases our dataset and helps Wisconsin have a clearer picture of how wildlife is doing. Everyone interested in wildlife, from hunters and trappers to outdoor enthusiasts, is encouraged to participate. It’s an easy way to be involved in wildlife management in our state.”

The DNR says the deadline to submit bird observations for the Game Bird Brood Survey is Aug. 31, and the deadline to submit deer observations for the Operation Deer Watch Survey is Sept. 30.

Additional information is available on DNR’s website HERE.

